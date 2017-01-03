Chris Brown’s daunting attempt to get ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran back just earned him a new nemesis.

Late Monday night (Jan. 2), rapper Soulja Boy put the Grammy-winning R&B singer on blast via Twitter after Brown allegedly called and threatened him. Apparently, Breezy was upset after Soulja liked one of Karrueche Tran’s pictures on Instagram.

Soulja didn’t take the threat too lightly, so the next thing to do was call Brown out:

“Chris brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked @karrueche picture on Instagram this ni**a a bitch,” Soulja writes. “Aye @chrisbrown pull up ni**a I’ll knock yo Bitch Ass out stop snorting so much coke nigga. FRUITS.”

An hour and a half later, Soulja went back on his rant:

“F*ck @chrisbrown,” he added. “That nigga @chrisbrown better not tweet shit with his pussy ass. He called my phone trippin so now I’m trippin F*ck nigga. Fruits!”

We recently reported that Brown wanted his Ex-girlfriend back. Last week, Brown commented on one of Tran’s IG pics, insisting, “Still want it.”

Brown and Tran officially ended their on again / off again relationship in early 2015 after news broke that Breezy had fathered a daughter with another woman. Since then, there have been several social media spats.

During his rant, Soulja also sent kissy face emojis to Karrueche and called out Brown for his past domestic violence incident.

Brown didn’t comment about Soulja Boy’s rant directly, but he added a disturbing video to his Instagram profile, which shows a group of dudes making threats towards the “Crank That” rapper with guns in tow. The video is no longer available on Brown’s profile but can still be seen here.

Let’s just hope neither of these two destroys their lives over dumb stuff! As for Karrueche, let’s pay for her being in a crazy situation like this.