According to Janelle Monae, ‘The Ellen Show’ Pulled Kim Burrell’s Appearance After Anti-Gay Sermon

Gospel singer Kim Burrell was scheduled to perform her duet with Pharrell “I See A Victory” from the Hidden Figures soundtrack on The Ellen Show on January 5th, but after a video surfaced of her bashing homosexuals and calling them “perverted,” her appearance has been pulled, according to Janelle Monae.

Monae, who’s starring in the film, tells TMZ that Burrell is not performing, but Pharrell will still perform, and she will be there as well (although she didn’t specify if she would be taking Burrell’s place).

Ellen is reported to address the issue on today’s (Jan. 3) show.