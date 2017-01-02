Watch: Alicia Keys Performs on “New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly 2017”

Alicia Keys was one of four top artists selected to perform in Saturday’s “2017 New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly,” which was co-hosted by former Spice Girl, Mel B. Taped previously, the showed broadcast on NBC, and featured other performers including Jennifer Lopez, Blake Shelton, and Pentatonix.

During her set, Keys, who also performed on the 2008 special, delivered a few beautiful renditions including “Blended Family,” off her new LP.

For Keys, the performance comes on the heels of her sixth studio album, HERE, which was released on Nov. 4.

In 2017, Keys will be back in her red chair for another spin as a ‘Voice’ coach.