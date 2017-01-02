Is The Jennifer Lopez / Drake ‘Romance’ A PR Ploy?

Is Hollywood’s newest couple a stunt to sell records? Many music insiders say yes, saying Jennifer Lopez and Drake’s whirlwind, in-our-face romance is nothing more than a stunt to hype up their upcoming music collab.

Since last November, Drake has been seen front row center at two of at Lopez’s Vegas shows, and the two have been sharing photos on social media of them smiling and cuddling. Last week, a video “leaked” of them sharing a quick kiss on the lips and grinding at a prom-like soiree in Vegas. The video clips also feature a snippet of their forthcoming song (conveniently).

A showbiz insider told Page Six, “This relationship is fake, it is just a publicity stunt to publicize their record together. If Jennifer and Drake were really dating, they’d be way more private about it.”

…Which seems true: seeing that both are pretty private about their love lives (both Drake and Lopez were fairly low-key and mum in their previous relationships with Rihanna and Casper Smart, respectively).

The pair are probably good friends, but a romance? More like they’re building on their friendly bond to hype their single. What do you think, Roomies?