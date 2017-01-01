Watch Jennifer Lopez’s Taped New Year’s Eve Performance; Spotting Rocking Drake’s Chain

Jennifer Lopez may have canceled her “high-paying” New Year’s Eve gig in Miami, but the veteran singer and actress was still able to be a part of 2016’s year-end festivities.

Lopez was one of the few high-profile entertainers tapped for “Carson Daly 2017,” which aired on NBC on Saturday night. During her performance, which was pre-taped at one of her Las Vegas “All I Have” shows, J.Lo dazzled fans with hits like “If You Had My Love,” “Get Right,” and “On The Floor.”

Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, and Pentatonix also performed in the NBC special.

J.Lo passed on an alleged $1 million New Year’s Eve night club performance in Miami for “some personal and family time,” and it looks like she will definitely need the rest. Along with the continuation of her Vegas residency in 2017, she will reportedly spearhead a new competition show for NBC called “World Of Dance,” and will also star in a new musical for the network called “Bye Bye Birdie Live!”

However, it seems some of J.Lo’s holiday free time included moments with rumored fling Drake. She attended his New Years Eve party and was seen leaving with a gold chain, the same bling Drake rocked during a previous outing.

Now they’re just messing with us!

In related news, It looks like J.Lo was having a little fun with her photo while at Drake’s party. She was captured liking a comment of the pop stars failed New Year’s Eve performance.