Shanell – You Forgot About Me

An easy way to piss Shanell off is to forget about her.

Things get pretty psychotic in the music video for ‘You Forgot About Me,’ a new holiday single from the R&B songstress, which follows up last year’s ‘4 Christmas’ project.

In the clip, a lingerie-clad SNL gets intoxicated and goes off on a tantrum, tearing up Christmas decorations as she unravels her painful tale of being forgotten,

“You said, you said, you won’t leave me behind / You said, you said, you’d be different this time,” SNL sings.

Too bad for that dude; looks like no gifts and no sexy time for him.