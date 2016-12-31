Mariah Carey Rudely Prank Calls Her Assistant in ‘Mariah World’ Preview; Getting Heavy With New Bae

In a preview video for her upcoming E! reality TV show, Mariah’s World, the Grammy-winning singer and actress prank calls her tour assistant Molly with goals of getting some mozzarella sticks.

The clip begins with Carey telling her team that she wants something “special” to eat, but Molly was already at a restaurant picking up food. After the group cracks on Molly’s personality and her being “sensitive and crying every five minutes,” they decide to call her for a little fun.

Assuming the character of Mariah’s “Aunt Pamela,” Carey calls Molly and demands mozzarella sticks with a side of marinara sauce. When Molly agrees to pick up the food, Mariah asks, “What are you wearing?” Molly boldly responds, “That’s kind of a weird question to ask.” Without missing a beat, Mariah snaps: “Don’t talk to me that way, this is her aunt,” and goes on to ask for chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks and ketchup — no curry.

After placing her order, Mariah once again asks to know what Molly is wearing. “I’m just wearing some tights,” Molly says. “They’re, like, anime.” Mariah doesn’t break character as she continues to press the woman. “Tights? What are you talking about?” she asks in a thick accent. “You’re walking around in tights? What are you wearing on top? Are you naked?” When the assistant informs “Pamela” that she is in fact clothed, Mariah ends the call, but not before reminding her of the important things: “Please do not forget the mozzarella sticks!”

Mariah’s World airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

In related news, Carey is reportedly “really into” her new boy toy Bryan Tanaka. A source close to the situation revealed to ET Online that the 46-year-old and her backup dancer bae are already in a “proper relationship.”

“She’s really into Bryan. He’s with her 24/7,” the source said. “He’s a nice guy.”

Carey and the 33-year-old began hooking up after her split from billionaire James Packer.