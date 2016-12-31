Jae Alexander – HalfPast12

D.C.-based artist Jae Alexander ushers in 2017 by releasing his new song “HalfPast12” today on New Year’s Eve.

The song is a slow-burner that has the 23-year-old turns down his ex when she reaches out to him because he’s already moved on.

“It’s half past 12 and I’m laying with my new lady, she heard the phone ring and she said who is that baby? / So you can save your time with that tired a** song,” he opens the first verse.

“HalfPast12” follows up his debut EP All Out of Apologies which arrived in Feb 2016 and his summer hit single “MoveAround” and “Lookin.”

Purchase HalfPast12 on iTunes HERE.