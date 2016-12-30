The Mugshot: Trey Songz and 12 Other R&B Artists That Were Arrested

Some of our favorite R&B artists, who entertain us on the daily with their silky voices and baby-making music, has had their share of run-ins with the law, some more serious than others.

Yes, they are human like us all, so that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t have wild or angry sides, but some of these legal issues could have been avoided.

For instance, Ne-Yo clocking a 100 MPH in his Range Rover, Angie Stone whopping her daughter’s ass, Chris Brown punching a fan in the face, or most recently, Trey Songz’s destruction of a stage during a performance in Detroit. Those required a moment of sanity and reflection.

As for Songz, he was arrested for malicious destruction of property and for resisting and obstructing arrest during the fourth annual Big Show at Joe Louis Arena. The crazy part to this is, he knew his time slot was over, and he threatened to go “the f*ck crazy,” before actually carrying it out. Things ended up going way beyond his control.

As for some of the more serious offenses, we have no comments on those, especially R. Kelly’s child pornography arrests or Lyfe Jennings getting pinched for busting his heat.

There are other arrests that we didn't mention, like Tank and Omarion, because we couldn't find mugshots, but don't think we didn't notice (lol).