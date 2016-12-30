Jennifer Lopez and Drake Debut New Song, Kiss at Event (Video)

OK, Jennifer Lopez and Drake may be messing with us!

The rumored couple attended a private event yesterday, and this time out, the spotlight shined for both music and affection.

During the event, J.Lo debuted a new song, which had the OVO sound with a dance/EDM styled production. On the short fan video below, we only hear J.Lo’s silky tones, but she and Drake danced and sang like they have a smash on their hands.

YO. IM LIVING FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/dTx5usXWVh — márcia (@i_love_jen) December 30, 2016

In a second video, the rumored couple kisses on stage before stepping down and joining eventgoers on the dance floor.

Drake and Jennifer Lopez kissing pic.twitter.com/lFUvoYiQhI — Rap Direct (@RapDirect) December 30, 2016

That was like a grandma kiss, though. Did that look like a publicity stunt or were they just shy in public?

Yesterday, New York’s Hot 97 DJ and radio personality Funk Master Flex voiced his disapproval for the rumored relationship by attacking Drake on Twitter, calling him a “sensitive ni**a.” Flex has a problem with Drake courting J. Lo after his friend Puffy Daddy dated her 17 years ago. Funk Flex has it in his head that Drake got with J.Lo to get back at Diddy, who reportedly punched him in the face over a controversy with the “0 to 100 / The Catch Up” instrumental.

Rumors swirled that the two were dating after Drake attended two of J.Lo’s Las Vegas “All I Have” shows, and also invited her to a private dinner party at West Hollywood’s Delilah’s on Monday, December 19.

Although they’ve made no official confirmation, a new intimate and cozy photo and this kiss is prompting people to draw their own conclusions.