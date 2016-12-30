Former Destiny’s Child Member LaTavia Roberson Slams PEOPLE Magazine For Spinning Story

Former Destiny’s Child member LaTavia Roberson recently sat down with PEOPLE Magazine to talk about her forthcoming memoir, “I Am LaTavia,” but the singer isn’t too happy with how they spun the story.

PEOPLE named their piece “LaTavia Roberson Says ‘It Wasn’t Pretty’ When She Was Dropped from Destiny’s Child: ‘It Led Me Into a Depression,’” focusing more on her termination from the group than her book.

Roberson called out the publication via Twitter:

“I Am LaTavia” will hit the physical and digital shelves sometime in 2017.

Most people know Roberson only as a former member of Destiny’s Child and nothing else. Do you think LaTavia has a right to be upset?