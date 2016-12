On Jan 4th, TV One’s hit series “Unsung” returns with the focus on SWV, 90s girl group who shot to immediate stardom with hits like “You’re The One,” “Anything,” and “Weak.”

The episode will feature commentary from Kelly Rowland, Bell Biv Devoe, and of course SWV members Cheryl “Coko” Clemons, Leanne “Lelee” Lyons and Tamara “Taj” George.

Watch a short clip of their episode below: