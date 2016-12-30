Alain Bonus – I’m Good

Up-and-coming twenty-five year old L.A. based singer-songwriter-producer Alain Bonus recently released the first song “I’m Good” from his debut 2017 project. “Im Good” is a mellow groove that has Bonus reassuring himself he’s ok after being given the cold shoulder by a love interest.

“You be cold when I see ya / Ok If that’s the way you’ll be, then I’m good,” he sings on the hook.

Alain was born in the Philippines and his family migrated to the United States when he was 10 years old in 2001.

He grew up listening to a lot of R&B and pop music with influences such as: Usher, Justin Timberlake, and John Legend. In junior high school, Alain picked up the guitar with the intention of serenading the ladies, and quickly fell in love with the process of making music.

In high school, Alain started to make Youtube video covers that would gain hundreds of thousands of views, and at one point, Alain entered a songwriting competition hosted by Keyes on Vannuys, and took home first place, winning a brand new car. But at that time, Alain wasn’t too serious about music, never took the time to practice, and never really thought he could pursue it whole heartedly.

After high school, he instead went to college and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Economics from University of California, Santa Barbara. After working several jobs after college, Alain decided he would like to pursue music whole heartedly this time around. He picked up a part time job teaching music to pay the bills, and the rest of his time is spent practicing, learning, and improving his craft.

