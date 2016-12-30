It looks like Azealia Banks is starving for attention, again. “The Big Big Beat” rapper posted a series of videos to her Instagram story showing a closet covered in what looks to be old feathers and blood from chickens.

“Three years worth of Brujería (The Spanish word for witchcraft),” she states in the below clip. She later adds, “real witches do real things.”

Azealia Banks via instagram, cleaning the closet she’s been performing brujeria for 3 years in. pic.twitter.com/0OsoSdJynw — AZEALIA BANKS VIDEOS (@AzealiaVideos) December 30, 2016

No confirmation was given as to what the feathers are, but several reports state Banks has likely been sacrificing chickens.

Pop artist Sia wasn’t too thrilled by Banks’ witchcraft or “traditional African religion,” and she took to social media to call her out.

“Sacrificing animals for your gain is the wackest shit I’ve ever heard. Get ahead by being awesome, kind and working hard,” Sia wrote on Twitter.

Sacrificing animals for your gain is the wackest shit I’ve ever heard. Get ahead by being awesome, kind and working hard. — sia (@Sia) December 30, 2016

The tweet didn’t go over well with Banks, who has been embroiled in scandal and controversy throughout her career, and yes, she replied ferociously.

One of her many comments reads: “…Your ugly pasty dry white lady winter skin face is the ugliest face I’ve seen that must be why you hide it all the time. HAVE SOME F*CKING RESPECT FOR MY F*CKING TRADITIONAL AFRICAN RELIGION YOU POMPOUS WHITE BITCH.”

This comes on the heels of many fans and onlookers having compassion for Banks following her announcement that she had a miscarriage.

Azealia loco!