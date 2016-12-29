The Drama Continues: R. Kelly To Release 35 More Chapters Of ‘Trapped In The Closet’

This holiday, R. Kelly released his first holiday album 12 Nights of Christmas, but it looks like we’re about to see and hear a lot more of R. Kelly in 2017.

In an interview with the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Kellz revels he’s planning to release 35 more chapters of her musical dramaedy “Trapped In The Closet.” That’s a lot of drama!

“I’m very excited about that. It will absolutely be out next year,” he said. “I’ll tour if it’s a major deal, but if not I might just chill and just finish writing my movie scripts.”

But that’s not all: Kells is planning to drop an R&B hip-hop album, which is still unnamed.