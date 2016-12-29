Queen Latifah Jacked; Car Stolen in Atlanta

Queen Latifah may be well behind her New Jersey drive days (If you’re thinking the film, she was only on the soundtrack) but she still has issues with carjackers.

The entertainment pioneer joins a growing list of motorists who have fell victim to car theft in Atlanta, GA’s Fulton County.

According to reports, Latifah, real name Dana Owens, is the registered owner of a 2015 Mercedes Benz that was stolen from a Shell gas station. At the time of the theft, police reports that Keith Sheppard was driving the car and while pumping gas, the suspect hopped in the car, started it, and drove off.

The vehicle was later found using a tracking system in the car and impounded by police.

Latifah, who was not present at the time of the theft, was present to retrieve the vehicle.

Latifah currently stars in the TV series “Star,” a drama about a singing trio in Atlanta.