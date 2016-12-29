We guess Jennifer Lopez didn’t learn her lesson after dating her first hip-hop star.

Two days ago, we took our followers down memory lane, reminding them that 16 years ago, on December 27, 1999, Puff Daddy aka Diddy & then-girlfriend Lopez were arrested after a gun was discovered in their car. The couple ended up parting ways soon after!

Now, J.Lo is dating Drake, making her a target for his rap beefs. To be clear, we’re not alluding that the Canadian star will put her in harm’s way, but he can’t prevent it either.

The first example of a danger sign comes by way of New York’s Hot 97 DJ and radio personality Funk Master Flex, who attacked Drake on Twitter, calling him a “sensitive ni**a,” and disgraced J.Lo’s name at the same damn time.

“JLo is nice.. but my mans hit 17yrs ago.. these new sensitive nigga think we sweat pussy like them.. nah,” writes Flex. “JLo? That’s the get back for a punch in the face? Took me all day to figure this out! Throwback pussy don’t never disrupt getting that bread! Facts! [ Canada Dry ].”

Funk Flex has it in his head that Drake got with J.Lo to get back at Diddy, who reportedly punched him in the face over a controversy with the “0 to 100 / The Catch Up” instrumental. Since the incident, Diddy and Drake have mended their damaged relationship, but that won’t stop people from reaching.

Rumors swirled that the two were dating after Drake attended two of J.Lo’s Las Vegas “All I Have” shows, and also invited her to a private dinner party at West Hollywood’s Delilah’s on Monday, December 19.

“Jen is looking forward with excitement to the new year. She keeps hanging out with Drake, and he has visited her house,” a source told PEOPLE. “She has nothing but nice things to say about Drake.”

Although they’ve made no official statement, in their recent outings or social media postings, a new intimate and cozy photo seem to do the trick.

“Jen loves the attention and she seems very happy to be spending time with him,” says the Lopez source. “Drake is very charming. He treats Jen with lots of respect. She seems very smitten.”

So, Rihanna is not the only one who disapproves of this relationship!

Flex need to quit though; Diddy really don’t need a social media bodyguard.