Denaron Babineaux – WYD (What You Doing)

In this new single ‘WYD (What You Doing),’ Denaron Babineaux’s voice sounds so warm and rich, making it impossible for anyone not to forgive this smooth gentleman as he sings with so much conviction.

The melody is strong and tuneful and has the potential to make anyone close their eyes and lose themselves in it.

This mellow tune is perfect for a candle-lit dinner situation in private with good company. Perhaps with the person asking for forgiveness.

Denaron released ‘WYD (What You Doing),’ complimentary to the public, to show his appreciation for his fans. He is also prepping the new mixtape, ‘La Luxure,’ coming soon.