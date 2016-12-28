T.I. and Tiny Harris Are Trying Hard to Save Their Marriage

Stop the presses! Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris and husband T.I. are working to save their marriage.

As previously reported, Tiny filed for divorce from her hip-hop heavyweight husband earlier this month in Henry County, Georgia.

Now, according to TMZ, the couple are on better terms, which could help them save their six years of marriage. TMZ claims, Tiny and T.I. got together in person at least twice, including the Christmas holiday, since the December 7th divorce filing with word that things may have gotten “romantic.”

That’s a good source!

Nonetheless, the couple is still working out some major issues with their broken marriage with “trust” being a huge factor.

With almost 20 years together, we’re hoping these two can work out their differences.