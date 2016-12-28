Singer and songwriter Sexton returns with the brand new single and music video “Do For It,” featuring veteran rapper Too $hort.

In the accompanying clip, the independent songstress unleashes some flirtatious dance moves and even drops some rhymes of her own. $hort held his own by sticking to the steamy and sensual theme of the record.

Born in Australia, the German indie singer, songwriter, and rapper currently resides in L.A. The multi-talented entertainer has opened up for Bryson Tiller, Tyrese, Steve Wonder amongst others.