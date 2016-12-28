Marc Anthony Is Divorcing Third Wife; Is J.Lo to Blame?

Marc Anthony has officially struck out as a married man. The Latin superstar has filed for divorce from his third wife, Shannon De Lima, after only two years of marriage.

In legal documents obtained by TheDirty.com, the Anthony claims the marriage is “irretrievably broken.” Calling the split amicable, the two also agreed to a confidential settlement.

It’s currently unclear De Lima received in the settlement, but it should be simple since they were only married for two years and have no kids together.

The divorce filing followed last month’s separation announcement, which came a day after Anthony kissed his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, on the lips at the Latin Grammys.

We won’t throw stones at J.Lo, who is currently Bae-loving with Drake, but no woman wants to see their husband kiss another chick, especially an Ex.