Kreesha Turner is Such a Tease With this New “Boy Shorts” Song

Jamaican/Canadian singer Kreesha Turner is already sexy as hell, so it’s like a double standard when she sings naughty lyrics.

On her new island-tinged offering, ‘Boy Shorts,’ written by R. City & Daaron Anthony and produced by Yonni, the R&B beauty hypnotizes with sensual lyrics about gratifying her man.

“I wear it so you can see it, you whisper ‘you gon’ get it’ / You say you like it when I tease ya, baby, no I’m teasing,” she sings.

‘Boy Shorts’ follows the recently released, ‘I Will Be Here,’ a record that served as a promo for a new cosmetic line.

In related news, Kreesha recently teamed with Puma for the viral video series #KreeDanca Series Vol. 1. Check out the first clip below…we can dig it.

