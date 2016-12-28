George Michael Struggled With Weight Before His Untimely Passing

It looks like British pop star George Michael was struggling with his weight before his untimely passing.

TMZ got their hands on photos of the 53-year-old from back in mid-September at a restaurant in England, and the ‘Careless Whisper’ hitmaker seems to have “gained a tremendous amount of weight.”

Michael was rarely seen out in the months before his death.

As previously reported, he was found dead on Sunday (Christmas Day) at his home in Goring in Oxfordshire, England. He reportedly died of heart failure while “in bed, lying peacefully.”

A Showtime movie about his life was in the works and is scheduled to drop in March.

