Singersroom continues to celebrate the life of the late George Michael, who was found dead on Sunday (Christmas Day) at his home in Goring in Oxfordshire, England.

We hit y’all with Usher pleading to the music icon to cover his classic ‘Careless Whisper,’ then we loaded a throwback video of Michael on James Corden’s first Carpool Karaoke for Comic Relief. Now, we have another special treat.

This flashback takes us back to music superstar Mariah Carey’s cover of Michael’s ‘One More Try,’ which was recorded for her 2014 album, ‘Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse.’ Carey’s rendition was on point, emotional and heartfelt.

Check out the beautiful tribute below:

Michael reportedly died of heart failure while “in bed, lying peacefully.”

Just in case you need to hear the original: