If anyone has been wondering what R&B singer Dye Hard has been up to since her 2013 collaboration with Carlos and Salvador Santana on ‘Me, myself and I,’ the answer is simple: the Michigan native has been hard at work for the past couple of years perfecting her craft.

With her debut single “Dye Hard” already receiving a lot of airplay all around the United States, she is releasing a remix to celebrate its success.

In Dye’s own words: “I’m so humbled by the response we’ve been getting from radio and listeners. I wanted to give the fans that have been so supportive a little something extra in this remix. I think it just really gives the song a unique vibe and adds layers to what we already created.”

The remix ft Dmoney Martinez, has a catchy, possibly Rihanna – inspired sound that should appeal to the masses and the stylish vocals make it sound fresh.