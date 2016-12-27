Wûlf – Keep It Inside

With an organic buzz building around the release of his debut song “Drip” continuing to grow, Wûlf returns with the sultry follow-up “Keep It Inside.”

Produced by mLTi & Chuck Inglish, the song is a smooth ode that suggests keeping a romance under wraps . With undertones of Sade (due to the soft chords), Wûlf may have a hit on his hands.

“I got this thang for ya,” and “I just want to see you happy,” he softly coos.

“Keep It Inside” is off WÛLF’s debut EP cryWÛLF.