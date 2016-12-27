We lost one of the most talented musicians of our time on Christmas Day.

Music legend George Michael, 53, was found dead on Sunday at his home in Goring in Oxfordshire, England.

A police statement said: “Thames Valley Police were called to a property in Goring-on-Thames shortly before 2 p.m. Christmas Day. Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.”

He reportedly died of heart failure while “in bed, lying peacefully.”

Michael sold tens of millions of albums as a member of the duo Wham! and as a solo artist. One of his biggest records is the 1984 released ‘Careless Whisper,’ his first solo single. It reached number one in nearly 25 countries, selling about six million copies worldwide, and has been covered by several artists since its first release.

R&B veteran Usher aspired to release his own cover of the hit single, but he wanted Michael’s blessings first.

Check out the fan made video of Usher asking permission; Michael acknowledges Usher as a talented artist but says too many peopke had done “useless covers” of the song.

R.I.P George Michael. Gone but never forgotten!