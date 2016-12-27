The Weeknd’s reign continues!

After being the first artist to have all the songs from an album chart on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, the Canadian superstar’s single ‘Starboy‘ has now ascended to the top spot.

‘Starboy,’ featuring Daft Punk, jumped from No. 2 to the top position, after 14 weeks on the chart, landing The Weeknd his third Hot 100 No. 1 (Behind ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ and ‘The Hills’). According to Billboard, It also crowns the Digital Song Sales chart for the first time (5-1), logging the chart’s greatest week-over-week sales gain (up 28,000), surging by 49 percent to 86,000 downloads sold in the week ending Dec. 22.

‘Starboy’ is the title track from The Weeknd’s latest album of the same name, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

“The album is like a giant collage,” The Weeknd told WSJ. “Usually I have a linear story line, but this one feels very schizophrenic—that’s probably the best way to describe it. Multiple personalities. Every song is almost its own character.”

“It’s just a villain you play, like Scarface,” he adds. “Sometimes in the studio, we play Carlito’s Way and Scarface, put the sound on mute and try to make the music feel like that. You get criticized for it, but in the end it’s entertainment to me.”