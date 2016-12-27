Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Wants Out; Files For Divorce From Rapper T.I.

One of music’s biggest couple is calling it quits.

According to TMZ, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris has reportedly filed for divorce from husband, hip-hop heavyweight T.I., after six years of marriage. Tiny, 41, filed documents earlier this month in Henry County, Georgia.

Tiny and T.I. Tied the knot in 2010 in a lovely ceremony in South Beach (FL). The couple, who have been together well over a decade, have three children together: King, 12; Major Philant, 8; Heiress Diana, 9 months.

It’s currently unclear on the reasons leading up to the divorce, but there have been whispers of infidelity for years, mainly on T.I.’s part.

In August, a rep for Tiny denied rumors of a divorce, saying, “For them, it will always be family over everything.”

“She has read so much about her marriage in the past few weeks that it’s time to set the record straight and really educate everyone on the facts,” a rep for the former Xscape member told PEOPLE.

“Certain blogs have ‘reported’ that she’s going to be a single mom, she’s getting a divorce, she has a new residence and everything in between. On behalf of Mrs. Harris, this is the truth – Tameka and TI are good. They love each other and they have a beautiful family with seven amazing children.”

We wish Tiny and T.I. The best during this time.