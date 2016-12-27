JYDN tells his lady, “If you play your cards right, we’ll be f*cking all night” on his soulful new gem, ‘R U Down.’

The Stxryteller up-and-comer and Ottawa-native unleash smooth, soothing, silky vocals on the laid-back track, which is reminiscent of the late ’80s to early ’90s.

Basically, ladies, he is saying he can take you to ecstasy and beyond.

A member of Maurice Moore’s Stxryteller Collective, JYDN first became interested in music as a child through his parents, where his childhood household bustled with early influences, mainly covering 90s R&B. He simply wants to be known as an innovator who’s remembered for making consistent timeless hits that people can look back on and appreciate.