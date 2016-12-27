James Faunterloy – Warmest Winter II (EP)

For the holiday season, James Fauntleroy drops the sequel Warmest Winter II, a five-track holiday follow-up EP to the first Warmest Winter project released in 2014.

The set is full of James’ signature sound of vocal rounds and harmonies over minimal production. Released on Christmas Day, the set doesn’t have the traditional holiday sound, but Fauntleroy isn’t your traditional artist either!

Stream below for an alternative option to add to your holiday music playlist: