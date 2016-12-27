dvsn – With Me / Do It Well

OVO Sound duo DVSN (pronounced Division) drops the medley video for two tracks off of their project Sept 5th, “With Me” and “Do It Well.”

Directed by Jon Riera and LeSean Harris, the clip features no visible signs of members Daniel Daley and Anthony Paul Jefferies (aka Nineteen 85), rather a beautiful woman cruises in her Mustang convertible jamming along to the lyrics of “With Me.”

For “Do It Well,” the clip switches to a sexy visual as the camera focuses on the physique of scantily clad women surrounded by the passionate color red and they swing from aerial silk.

Watch below:

