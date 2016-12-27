Chris Brown Still Wants Karrueche Tran’s Goodies

You never know what you got until it’s gone!

It seems like Chris Brown feels this burn every time he thinks about his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran.

This was evident recently after Karrueche posted a sexy photo on her Instagram profile rocking only a Sade t-shirt and panties with the caption, “Baby.” We’re not sure if that was subliminal, but Brown, who seems to be trolling at the time, commented on the picture, “Still want it.”

Our question is…who took the intimate picture???

Brown and Tran officially ended their on again / off again relationship early last year (2015) after news broke that Breezy had fathered a daughter with another woman. Since then, there have been several social media spats, prompting Tran to use lessons gained from OWN Network’s Iyanla Vanzant to take a high road.

