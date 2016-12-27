A Biopic About Angie Stone’s Life Is On The Way

Angie Stone is the next R&B/soul singer to get the biopic treatment.

According to an interview with HipHollywood, Stone revealed she’s planning a movie that will highlight her career, including her stint in one of the first female rap groups, The Sequence, which Stone has been vocal about believing they were overlooked in the scheme of female contributions to hip-hop.

“There’s a lot that happened that the world needs to know about,” Angie said. She also said she plans on doing a miniseries to tell her story. “You know me, I gotta do a miniseries. My stuff is long,” Stone stated.

No word on a tentative casting, filming, or release date for the project, but we look forward to this!