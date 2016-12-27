Beyoncé Crowned Most Charitable Celebrity of 2016

Most talk the talk; Beyonce is one who walks the walk.

The music superstar was named the most charitable celebrity of 2016 by DoSomething.org on its annual Celebs Gone Good list, which recognizes stars who use their fame for social change.

Beyoncé tackled or brought awareness to several initiatives in 2016, including the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, gender equality, and Black Lives Matter. As for Flint, she helped raised more than $82,000 by asking fans to donate when purchasing tickets to her Formation tour.

She had the world in tears back in August after bringing the mothers of gun violence victims Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Oscar Grant and Trayvon Martin, often called the Mothers of the Movement, to the MTV VMAs. Some of these active mothers also made appearances in her visual album, Lemonade, holding photos of their late sons.

Beyoncé also headlined a Tidal charity concert to benefit the Robin Hood Foundation and support education.

Kudos to Bey for her good deeds. We see you!