Marsha Ambrosius And Fiancé Welcome Baby Girl

Marsha Ambrosius has now joined motherhood. The ‘Far Away’ singer and fiance fiancé Dez Billups welcomed their daughter, Nyla.

Ambrosius quietly broke the news to fans after posting a photo on Instagram with her entire family (her and her fiance, her new bundle of joy and their dog). In the pic, she cradles her new addition.

Ambrosius announced her pregnancy during her performance at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

No other news was released about the new baby girl.

Congratulations to the happy couple and new parents!