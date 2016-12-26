Fantasia and Husband Kendall Taylor Said “I Do” Again on Christmas Day

This is the kind of love we all dream about!

Fantasia and husband Kendall Taylor continues to strengthen their bond by saying I do, again, on Christmas Day.

“I Love You so much that I’d do it over and over and over again! When I met You, I just never knew!! It’s almost like I may have known you in another life,” Tasia pens in Instagram. “Like this love has happened before and that’s how it works so well between us because we’ve been here before. So we did it AGAIN!! The right way.. so….Yes I DO #Love.”

She also captioned in another image: “Second time around ❤️ You are my Gift EVERYDAY BABY I Do.”

Back in July (2016), Fantasia and Kendall celebrated their one year wedding anniversary.

We’re so happy for Tasia, the beautiful bride, and Kendall.

Taylor 👑 A photo posted by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:10am PST