Drew Scott – Cali Kinda Christmas Ft. Lex

Grammy nominated producer, singer, and songwriter Drew Scott unleashes his version of a West Coast Christmas with the holiday jam “Cali Kinda Christmas,” featuring Lex. Breaking away from the norm, Drew and his collaborator give us a thumping, trappy offering, well-suited for the late Christmas Day turn up.

The self-produced song is an ode to beaches, palm trees and the fact it never snows in Southern California. “If the weather outside is frightful this bop is sure to warm you over until the first sign of Spring,” says Druski.

Druski has written and produced music for R&B artists like Zendaya, Teyana Taylor, Dawn, and Fantasia.