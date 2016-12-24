SingersroomPoll: Are Drake and Jennifer Lopez Dating or Making Music?

Drake and Jennifer Lopez are still one of the biggest gossip trends currently because people want to know if they’re dating or are just friends. The two are said to be working on a music project together, but their sightings are telling a different story. Here’s a timeline on why:

Vegas Residency Attendance:

The two superstars launched dating rumors back in November after Drake attended Lopez’s ‘All I Have’ residency in Las Vegas. He returned a few weeks later (Dec. 17) for another showing, front row center.

After Lopez hypnotized Drake with her bootylicious performance, Drake was in need for more magic, so the two, along with friends, went back to the hotel for a private magic show.

Magic Video:

In the below video, the magician does several trickeries.In one, we can see Drake nearly falling into JLo. There’s also a shot where the two look comfortable sitting next to each other while the magician guesses the exact time on Drake’s watch. J. Lo even slides her hand on the Toronto rapper’s thigh which, according to body language experts, is a thing women do when they’re very much interested.

Dinner in West Hollywood:

The rumors went through the roof days later (Dec. 19) after Lopez attended a “very intimate dinner” hosted by Drake at the swanky restaurant Delilah in West Hollywood. 20 people joined the party as the restaurant was shut down to the public.

New Years Eve in Vegas:

Lopez canceled a high-paying New Year’s Eve show in Miami to hang in Vegas with Drake allegedly. “He will be in Vegas and she wants to hang out with him,” a source told Page Six. J.Lo’s rep said that she canceled for “personal and family time” after an exhausting year.

Timberlands:

The latest clue may be reaching, though. JLo was spotted rocking custom Timberland boots during a Christmas shopping run in Beverly Hills (Drake loves Timbs). According to TMZ, a spokesperson for Timberland says the company gave her the monogrammed boots back in September. J.Lo is fueling the rumors because she decided to rock the boots now, but people may be forgetting that she’s a Bronx chick.

So with all these sightings, what say you?

Take our poll below by click on the photo of your choice. Feel free to share with friends!