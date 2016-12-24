Sevyn Streeter Says Writing ‘Girl Disrupted’ Helped Fixed Her ‘Naive’ Ways

The beautiful Sevyn Streeter will finally release her Atlantic Records debut album, ‘Girl Disrupted,’ on January 27, 2017. The project is preceded by several songs and visuals including the The-Dream-assisted ‘D4L,’ ‘My Love for You,’ the Gucci Mane-assisted ‘Prolly,’ and the Singersroom favorite ‘Before I Do,’ which is an ode to the late Aaliyah.

For Sev, the making of ‘Girl Disrupted’ was somewhat therapeutic as it led her to discover more things about herself as well as gain inner strength as a woman.

“Honestly, it’s been a journey creating this album. At first, I didn’t know what I wanted to name this body of work that was very instrumental in where I am in my life right now,” Sevyn told DJ Smallz. “Through writing these songs, it really kind of forced me to fix things in myself; to acknowledge the way that I was dealing with older relationships, older friendships; the way that I was viewing myself. ‘Girl Disrupted’ kind of helped me put that mirror to myself and disrupt the girl within myself. I realized that I was doing things in a very naive way.”

Now, that’s the power of music; Few artists have the gift to pen songs that can impact their own lives much less their listeners.

Sevyn held fans over with a few EPs while they await this album. Although it’s her debut release, she feels no pressure in delivering for her label.

“I don’t feel any pressure…As long as you’re being true to yourself, you don’t really get caught up in the pressure of it all,” she says. “I know that I created the best body of work that I could possibly create for my first album and I’m happy in that.”

If you’re intrigued by this artist, as much as we are, then you may have to make that purchase in 2017.

She declares: “Cohesively, I feel like it was just something in the atmosphere…all of the music just go so well together, and I tells my story, and I love that about it.”

Check out the full interview below: