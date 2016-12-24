The Pied Piper of R&B gave TV viewers a healthy dose of soul with a cheerful and touching performance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’

R. Kelly kicked off his set with the groovy ‘Step in the Name of Love’ while seated in a cozy chair by a fireplace with a cigar in tow. After a short rendition, he tackled ‘Home for Christmas,’ a song from his first Christmas album, 12 Nights of Christmas, released in October (2016).

Before he launched the heartwarming performance Kellz declared, “It’s Christmas time, we gon’ dedicate this to the one’s who couldn’t make it home.”

Beautiful!