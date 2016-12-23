Support The People Of The D.R. Congo In The #TELEMA Movement

Right now, the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo are uprising in a movement called #TELEMA to get their President Joseph Kabila to step down. #TELEMA means “Stand Up” in Lingala, a Congolese language.

Kabila’s term has ended, but his refusal to step down has the citizens up in arms because he was assisted to power by outside forces who are known to exploit the country’s wealth in natural resources that the world uses to improve our lives through technology. The Congolese continue to suffer for these resources.

The youth are uprising in dedication for a new society in Congo that allows the advancement and self-determination of the Congolese people but, they’re being killed, imprisoned and silenced.

Launched in the wake of the January 19, 2015 uprising in the Congo, #Telema aims to support, develop, and sustain an organized popular movement in the Congo for peace, justice, and human dignity.

Visit https://www.telema.org/ for news, more info, and to contribute to the movement.