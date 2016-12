Karina Pasian has been under the radar this year, but she makes her presence known before the year closes with an original holiday song called” This Christmas Time.”

In the clip, Karina is in the studio, but she misses her beau during the holidays and is inspired to write a song. She begins to reminisce over the good times they had…that is, until the end when we find out maybe it wasn’t a daydream at all.

Watch below!