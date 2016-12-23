H.E.R. Drops New Single, “Pigment”; Usher Co-Signs

Rising R&B sensation H.E.R follows up the release of her acclaimed EP, H.E.R., Vol. 1, with the brand new single, “Pigment.” On the record, she doesn’t blow you away vocally, but her thought-provoking and raw lyrics will definitely keep you plugged.

Even R&B veteran Usher is on board: “Pure talent and ! Everyone please go listen to #Pigment by @HERMusicx. One of my fav artists of the year!,” he writes on Twitter.

H.E.R. is the perfect example of a talented artist succeeding without selling out or getting naked. If the music is good, people will listen.

H.E.R. will follow up the No. 1 iTunes Vol. 1 EP (purchase) with Vol. 2 in 2017.

