Erik Hassle – Missing You

Swedish soul-pop sensation Erik Hassle has released his first official single “Missing You.

With its lush production courtesy of (Grammy-nominated producer John Hill), Erik weaves together a poignant, heartbreaking tale of loss. “It comes from a real story of losing somebody way too early,” he explains. “I sang it one-and- a-half times, because I broke down on the second take. The lyrics speak for themselves.”

Listen to “Missing You” below.

Hassle’s preparing to release his forthcoming full-length LP Innocence Lost on January 27th.