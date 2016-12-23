Diamond Cheri – Alone

Atlanta-based singer/songwriter Diamond Cheri drops the visual for her new single “Alone.”

In the clip, she plays a bar maid who’s singing abound the bar and is overheard by the owner who wants her to sing in the club. After being jilted by a love interest for another woman, the tables turn when he sees her on stage, but she’s over him now.

“I’d rather be alone than be hooked on your love / I’m so tired of your games,” she sings from the stage directly to him.

Watch below:

As the former lead singer of Az1 for over ten years, Diamond has been performing for live audiences everywhere, over 400 live performances including the Essence Music Festival and competed on shows such as BET’s Wild Out Wednesday, American Idol, the X-Factor, and The Voice.