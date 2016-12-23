Devin Nash – “Last Christmas” Ft. Empress Aria

If your heart was broken “Last Christmas,” and you’re happy as hell with your new love, then this holiday makeover is for you.

Atlanta independent artist Devin Nash connects with fellow songstress Empress Aria for a musical matrimony on the remake of Wham!’s classic, “Last Christmas,” and it’s oh so sweet.

The emotional and soothing R&B Christmas ballad leads you to forget your Ex and enjoy the company of your new Bae.

Listen below and add Devin and Empress’s “Last Christmas” to your holiday playlist.