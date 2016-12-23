Alyson Williams – Happy Holiday

After going dark for the last decade, Alyson Williams returns to celebrate 25 years in music and entertainment with the Christmas single, “Happy Holiday.”

“I’ve always wanted to do a Christmas album, but was never able to record it,” says Williams. “With all the acrimony, vitriol, and hateful messaging during this Election season, we decided to release a single for the holiday and follow-up with an album next year.”

The nostalgic, soothing, sultry, and warm R&B Christmas song will get you in the mood to enjoy the company of your loved ones. Written by Williams and produced with longtime collaborator Herb Middleton, the single also features acclaimed saxophonist Dean James.

The birth of “Happy Holiday” came on Election Night, Tuesday, November 8th.

“After an extremely rough night of watching and waiting with the rest of the world, I realized that before I dozed off to sleep I had to compose a song,” adds Williams.

The record also features excerpts from Dr. Maya Angelou’s poem, ‘Amazing Peace’ in the spoken word portion.

“In a world full of turmoil and strife, true beauty will always find a way to rise above and show us a ray of hope,” Williams concludes. “We must all spread love throughout this holiday season and beyond and continue to be inspired. What the world needs now is love, peace, and understanding. I feel doubly blessed to be able to see the creative process work in real time.”

Purchase “Happy Holidays” HERE!