SingersroomAfrica: Xavier Omar drops “The Everlasting Wave” EP

Have you thought about the best “new” artist of the year? You should know this guy if you don’t know him yet.

R&B crooner Xavier Omar, formerly known as SPZRKT (Spazzy Rocket), gained some notoriety last year when he released “Hours Spent Loving You” with Sango, one of the most acclaimed artists in the SOULECTION.

“The Everlasting Wave” is a solo project released in October (2016), with productions from Fortune, Thelonious Martin, J-Louis, Louie Lastic among others. Full of wavy and relaxing sounds, if you love good music, you should try this.

Stream the EP below.