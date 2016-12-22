Phony people are a part of life!

Malachiae Warren calls out disloyal dudes and unfaithful chicks in ‘Fake friends,’ a remix to Drake’s hit record. In the accompanying clip, the rising R&B heartthrob hits the streets with what we guess are his real homies, and his shorty, who has motives of her own.

“All these chicks wanna do is get a couple of follows / All these ni**a take about is reppin’ on the low low / Swear they’ll do anything for a section and bottles,” the Atlanta R&B singer smoothly delivers.

Earlier this year, Malachiae released his debut EP, Heard U Was In My City.